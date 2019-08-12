Are Insiders Buying Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Stock?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

Check out our latest analysis for Washington H. Soul Pattinson

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Washington H. Soul Pattinson

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman of the Board Robert Millner bought AU$1.5m worth of shares at a price of AU$25.27 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$20.91. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Robert Millner was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

Robert Millner purchased 135k shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$25.76. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:SOL Recent Insider Trading, August 12th 2019 More

Washington H. Soul Pattinson is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Washington H. Soul Pattinson insiders own 6.1% of the company, currently worth about AU$306m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Washington H. Soul Pattinson Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Washington H. Soul Pattinson insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Washington H. Soul Pattinson insiders think the business has merit. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Washington H. Soul Pattinson, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.