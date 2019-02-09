Are Insiders Buying Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wayfair

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Lead Independent Director Michael Kumin bought US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$89.25 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly lower prices. It may not shed much light on insider confidence at the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 30.75k shares for US$2.6m. But they sold 5.13k for US$609k. Overall, Wayfair insiders were net buyers last year. The average buy price was around US$85.60. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today’s share price. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Wayfair Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at Wayfair, over the last three months. 2 insiders bought US$1.9m worth of shares. But we did see Director Romero Rodrigues sell shares worth US$12k. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Does Wayfair Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Wayfair insiders own 36% of the company, currently worth about US$3.9b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Wayfair Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn’t make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Wayfair. One for the watchlist, at least! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Wayfair, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.