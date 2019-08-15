Have Insiders Been Buying World-Link Logistics (Asia) Holding Limited (HKG:6083) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in World-Link Logistics (Asia) Holding Limited (HKG:6083).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

World-Link Logistics (Asia) Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Commercial Director & Executive Director Yau Chi Luk for HK$8.0m worth of shares, at about HK$0.80 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of HK$0.62. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid HK$19m for 27.0m shares. But insiders sold 10.0m shares worth HK$8.0m. Overall, World-Link Logistics (Asia) Holding insiders were net buyers last year. Their average price was about HK$0.71. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at World-Link Logistics (Asia) Holding Have Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at World-Link Logistics (Asia) Holding, over the last three months. In fact, two insiders bought HK$2.1m worth of shares. On the other hand, Kwong Fat Yeung netted HK$5.8k by selling. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Insider Ownership of World-Link Logistics (Asia) Holding

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. World-Link Logistics (Asia) Holding insiders own 71% of the company, currently worth about HK$213m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.