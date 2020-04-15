Are Insiders Buying Y. T. Realty Group Limited (HKG:75) Stock?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Y. T. Realty Group Limited (HKG:75).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Y. T. Realty Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman & MD Chung Kiu Cheung for HK$275m worth of shares, at about HK$2.29 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of HK$2.13. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Chung Kiu Cheung.

Chung Kiu Cheung bought a total of 121.76m shares over the year at an average price of HK$2.29. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Y. T. Realty Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Y. T. Realty Group insiders own about HK$291m worth of shares. That equates to 17% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Y. T. Realty Group Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Y. T. Realty Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Y. T. Realty Group insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Y. T. Realty Group. Be aware that Y. T. Realty Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...