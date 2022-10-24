Insiders of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) reaped rewards after their CA$1.2m investment jumped another CA$409k

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 3.8%, resulting in a CA$3.3b rise in the company's market capitalisation. Put another way, the original CA$1.2m acquisition is now worth CA$1.6m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Canadian Pacific Railway

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Vice President of Operations Mark Redd for CA$1.1m worth of shares, at about CA$71.77 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$96.66), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 16.69k shares for CA$1.2m. But insiders sold 2.52k shares worth CA$238k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Canadian Pacific Railway insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Canadian Pacific Railway Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Canadian Pacific Railway over the last quarter. VP of Human Resources & Chief Culture Officer Chad Rolstad shelled out CA$52k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Canadian Pacific Railway Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Canadian Pacific Railway insiders own 0.02% of the company, worth about CA$18m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Canadian Pacific Railway Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Canadian Pacific Railway we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Canadian Pacific Railway. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Canadian Pacific Railway (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

