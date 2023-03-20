Insiders at Carebook Technologies Inc. (CVE:CRBK) recouped some losses this week after buying this year, still down CA$41k

Insiders who bought CA$102k worth of Carebook Technologies Inc. (CVE:CRBK) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 13% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at CA$41k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Carebook Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While there weren't any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it's still worth looking at the trading.

While Carebook Technologies insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Carebook Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own CA$87k worth of Carebook Technologies stock, about 1.1% of the company. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Carebook Technologies Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Carebook Technologies shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Carebook Technologies insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Carebook Technologies. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Carebook Technologies (3 are a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

