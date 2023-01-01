Insiders at The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) sold US$145m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Many The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Charles Schwab

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Founder & Co-Chairman, Charles Schwab, sold US$19m worth of shares at a price of US$69.43 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$83.26). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 0.2% of Charles Schwab's stake.

In total, Charles Schwab insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Charles Schwab Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Charles Schwab. Specifically, insiders ditched US$46m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Charles Schwab insiders own about US$9.9b worth of shares (which is 6.4% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Charles Schwab Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Charles Schwab stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that Charles Schwab is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Charles Schwab you should be aware of.

