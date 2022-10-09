Insiders at Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) sold US$4.6m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Many Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Citigroup

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Executive Officer of Latin America, Ernesto Torres Cantú, for US$2.0m worth of shares, at about US$72.50 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$42.19). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Citigroup insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Citigroup insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$123m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Citigroup Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Citigroup insiders selling. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Citigroup.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

