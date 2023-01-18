Insiders of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) are up 15% on their US$7.5m purchase after Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) rose 35% last week

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 35% resulting in a US$29m addition to the company’s market value. In other words, the original US$7.5m purchase is now worth US$8.7m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Clene Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman of the Board David Matlin for US$2.9m worth of shares, at about US$1.01 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$1.50. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Clene insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$1.30. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Clene Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Clene insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$4.8m worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of Clene

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 21% of Clene shares, worth about US$23m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Clene Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Clene we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Clene (of which 3 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

