Insiders at CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) sold US$11m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Many CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CME Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director William Shepard bought US$8.3m worth of shares at a price of US$170 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$173 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the CME Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$8.5m for 50.15k shares. On the other hand they divested 47.80k shares, for US$11m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of CME Group shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

CME Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that CME Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$8.5m worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does CME Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. CME Group insiders own 0.4% of the company, currently worth about US$220m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CME Group Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The recent buying by some insiders , along with high insider ownership, suggest that CME Group insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that CME Group has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

