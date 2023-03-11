Insiders at Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) must be relieved they sold stock as market valuation descends to US$59b

By selling US$200k worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) stock at an average sell price of US$77.06 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company’s market cap plunged by US$2.2b after price dropped by 3.6% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Colgate-Palmolive Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, John Kooyman, for US$200k worth of shares, at about US$77.06 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$71.31. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). John Kooyman was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Colgate-Palmolive insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$62m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Colgate-Palmolive Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Colgate-Palmolive shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Colgate-Palmolive insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Colgate-Palmolive that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

