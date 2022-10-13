Insiders with their considerable ownership were the key benefactors as Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) touches UK£5.6b market cap

Every investor in Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 38% to be precise, is individual insiders. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Clearly, insiders benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by UK£5.3m last week.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Trinity Exploration & Production.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Trinity Exploration & Production?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Trinity Exploration & Production. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Trinity Exploration & Production's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Trinity Exploration & Production is not owned by hedge funds. Gavin White is currently the company's largest shareholder with 8.3% of shares outstanding. Angus Winther is the second largest shareholder owning 7.8% of common stock, and The Cs Living Trust holds about 5.0% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 11 have the combined ownership of 52% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Trinity Exploration & Production

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Trinity Exploration & Production plc. Insiders own UK£2.1b worth of shares in the UK£5.6b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 24% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Trinity Exploration & Production. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 11%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Trinity Exploration & Production better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Trinity Exploration & Production you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

