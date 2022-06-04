Insiders at Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) snagged a bargain: a US$74k profit on a US$703k buy

Insiders who purchased Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 6.0% decline over the past week. After taking the recent loss into consideration, the US$703k worth of stock they bought is now worth US$777k, indicating that their investment yielded a positive return.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cutera

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman J. Plants bought US$144k worth of shares at a price of US$49.99 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$45.33 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Cutera insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around US$41.03. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Cutera Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Cutera insider buying shares in the last three months. CEO & Director David Mowry bought US$50k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Cutera insiders own about US$22m worth of shares. That equates to 2.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cutera Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Cutera insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Cutera (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

