Insiders at Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) snagged a bargain: a AU$472k profit on a AU$1.5m buy

Insiders who bought Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 3.7% loss. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the AU$1.5m worth of stock purchased by them is now worth AU$2.0m or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Domain Holdings Australia Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Chairman Nicholas Falloon bought AU$1.5m worth of shares at a price of AU$2.61 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$3.42), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Domain Holdings Australia insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Domain Holdings Australia Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Domain Holdings Australia insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Specifically, Non-Executive Chairman Nicholas Falloon bought AU$1.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of Domain Holdings Australia

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Domain Holdings Australia insiders have about 0.3% of the stock, worth approximately AU$5.6m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Domain Holdings Australia Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Domain Holdings Australia insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Domain Holdings Australia and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

