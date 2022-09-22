Insiders of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) are probably glad they bought last year as their US$4.3m investment now stands at US$10m

Insiders who bought Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 8.1% drop. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of US$4.3m is now worth US$10m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Enovix

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman of the Board Thurman Rodgers bought US$2.7m worth of shares at a price of US$8.86 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$21.88), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Enovix insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Enovix

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Enovix insiders own 19% of the company, worth about US$643m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Enovix Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Enovix shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Enovix insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Enovix you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

