Insiders of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB) are probably glad they bought last year as their US$20m investment now stands at US$28m

Insiders who bought ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 5.9% loss. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the US$20m worth of stock purchased by them is now worth US$28m or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ESAB

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board Mitchell Rales bought US$20m worth of shares at a price of US$40.00 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$56.52), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While ESAB insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. ESAB insiders own 6.3% of the company, currently worth about US$215m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ESAB Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, ESAB insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for ESAB you should be aware of.

