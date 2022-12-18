Insiders at The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) sold US$18m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

The fact that multiple The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Estée Lauder Companies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Fabrizio Freda, sold US$11m worth of shares at a price of US$268 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$241). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Estée Lauder Companies didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Estée Lauder Companies

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Estée Lauder Companies insiders own 13% of the company, currently worth about US$11b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Estée Lauder Companies Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Estée Lauder Companies insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Estée Lauder Companies insiders selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Estée Lauder Companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

