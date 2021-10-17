Insiders at Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) recouped some losses this week after buying this year, still down UK£10k

Insiders who bought UK£52k worth of Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 10% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled UK£10k since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Feedback Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Chairman Rory Shaw bought UK£52k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.01 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.008 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Rory Shaw was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Feedback

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 18% of Feedback shares, worth about UK£1.5m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Feedback Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Feedback insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Feedback and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Feedback. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Feedback (2 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

