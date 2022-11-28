Insiders of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) received good value on their investment after their US$1m purchase jumped US$231k in value

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 3.7%, resulting in a US$154m rise in the company's market capitalisation. Put another way, the original US$1m acquisition is now worth US$1.2m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FirstCash Holdings

The AFF President Howard Hambleton made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1m worth of shares at a price of US$76.18 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$93.32), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At FirstCash Holdings Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at FirstCash Holdings. In total, Independent Director James Graves dumped US$768k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does FirstCash Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. FirstCash Holdings insiders own about US$856m worth of shares (which is 20% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At FirstCash Holdings Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought FirstCash Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. But we take heart from prior transactions. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for FirstCash Holdings you should be aware of.

