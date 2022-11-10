Insiders at GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) recouped some losses this week after buying this year, still down US$49k

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$82k worth of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 16% over the past week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$49k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At GlycoMimetics

The Independent Director Patricia S. Andrews made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$82k worth of shares at a price of US$2.05 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$0.82 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Patricia S. Andrews was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of GlycoMimetics

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, GlycoMimetics insiders have about 2.1% of the stock, worth approximately US$920k. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About GlycoMimetics Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded GlycoMimetics shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think GlycoMimetics insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in GlycoMimetics.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

