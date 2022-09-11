Insiders hold 41% of Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR), and they've been buying recently

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 41% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

It's interesting to note that insiders have been buying shares recently. This could signal that stock prices could go up and insiders are here for it.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Peter Warren Automotive Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Peter Warren Automotive Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Peter Warren Automotive Holdings. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Peter Warren Automotive Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Our data suggests that Paul Warren, who is also the company's Senior Key Executive, holds the most number of shares at 37%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. With 8.0% and 5.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Perpetual Limited and BlackRock, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Peter Warren Automotive Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$429m, and insiders have AU$174m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 28% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 12%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

