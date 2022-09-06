Insiders hold 48% of Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU), and they've been buying recently

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 48% to be precise, is individual insiders. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And looking at our data, we can see that insiders have bought shares recently. This could be interpreted as insiders anticipating a rise in stock prices in the near future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Magnetic Resources.

Check out our latest analysis for Magnetic Resources

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Magnetic Resources?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Magnetic Resources might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Magnetic Resources is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Chimseng Oan with 15% of shares outstanding. Hian Chan is the second largest shareholder owning 13% of common stock, and Kong Lim Choon holds about 6.7% of the company stock. In addition, we found that George Sakalidis, the CEO has 3.5% of the shares allocated to their name.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Magnetic Resources

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Magnetic Resources NL. Insiders own AU$110m worth of shares in the AU$230m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 29% stake in Magnetic Resources. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 23%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Magnetic Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Magnetic Resources has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Iraqi Kurdish children grow their own neighbourhood park

    STORY: [Sham Rebwar, Child tending to tree]"My name is Sham and this is my tree"[Hamno Riyaz, Child tending to tree]"My name is Hamno and this is my tree"[Shokh Peshkawt Abdullah, Child tending to tree]"My name is Shokh and this is my tree"[Zanyar Rebwar, Child tending to tree]"My name is Zanyar and this is my tree"Location: Sulaimaniya, IraqThese children in Iraq have been assigned trees to care forto raise awareness around the need for green spaces and the environment[Zanyar Rebwar, Child tending to tree]"In the beginning, my friend had a tree but I did not. I wanted to have one too so I asked my father to bring me a tree. He went to the municipality to get me a tree and I have been watering it for three years. The tree has begun to grow and we sit in its shadow."

  • Why Sea Limited Fell by 18.8% in August

    The decline brings the shares of the Asian e-commerce and gaming company down 72.2% for the year to date. Sea Limited released its fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings that saw encouraging top-line growth. Revenue climbed 29% year over year to $2.9 billion, led by revenue increases for both its e-commerce and digital financial services segments.

  • African leaders: Richer nations must pay more to prepare for climate change

    African leaders called on Monday for their counterparts from richer, polluting nations to increase funding for projects to help them adapt to climate change. Countries on the continent are seeking to raise $25 billion of investments in the next three years for adaptation projects, including improving agricultural resilience and updating infrastructure. "If we want our continent to thrive, we have to adapt to climate change - and to achieve this, adaptation financing needs to start flowing at scale," Ghana President Nana Afuko-Addo told the Africa Adaptation Summit in Rotterdam on Monday.

  • Michigan secretary of state says officials worried about ‘violence and disruption’ on Election Day

    Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) on Sunday said election officials nationwide are most worried about “violence and disruption” as the midterm elections approach. “Violence and disruption on Election Day, first and foremost, and in the days surrounding the election,” Benson told CBS “Face the Nation” chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett when asked about…

  • China's Shenzhen to adopt tiered COVID measures; Chengdu extends lockdown

    BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's southern tech hub of Shenzhen said it will adopt tiered anti-virus restriction measures starting on Monday, while the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu announced an extension of lockdown curbs, as the country grapples with fresh outbreaks. Shenzhen, which went into a weekend lockdown on Saturday, announced a new round of COVID-19 testing, and vowed to "marshal all available resources, mobilise all forces, and take all possible measures" to stamp out the pandemic. Separately, Chengdu, which placed its 21 million people under lockdown on Thursday, said the city will keep curbs in place for most of the city, and will conduct more mass testing from Monday to Wednesday.

  • Insiders who bought in the last 12 months lose an additional US$103k as Awalé Resources Limited (CVE:ARIC) drops to CA$4.4m

    Insiders who bought US$344k worth of Awalé Resources Limited's ( CVE:ARIC ) stock at an average buy price of US$0.20...

  • “Their Visibility is Zero”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Uncertainty Grows

    In this article, we will look at the 10 semiconductor stocks to watch as macroeconomic uncertainty grows. If you want to explore more semiconductor stocks that can either gain or lose in the coming months based on industry dynamics, you can also take a look at 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Uncertainty Grows. The […]

  • China, Japan ground ferries, flights as typhoon approaches

    Cities in eastern China suspended ferry services and classes and flights were canceled in Japan on Sunday as Typhoon Hinnamnor, the strongest global storm this year, blew its way past Taiwan and the Koreas with fierce winds and heavy rains. Shanghai grounded ferry services and deployed more than 50,000 police officers to aid with rescues and guide traffic away from danger areas. Hinnamnor is forecasted to move gradually northward into the East China Sea with maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers (109 miles) per hour, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

  • Brian Kelly's LSU football debut goes up in smoke in most alarming way | Toppmeyer

    LSU football made a fiery entrance into the Superdome and then Brian Kelly's debut against Florida State went up in smoke.

  • German president apologizes for 1972 Olympic attack failures

    Germany's president apologized Monday for multiple failures by his country before, during and after the 1972 attack on the Munich OIympics as he joined his Israeli counterpart and relatives of the 11 Israeli athletes killed by Palestinian militants at the games 50 years ago. The anniversary ceremony at the Fuerstenfeldbruck airfield outside Munich — the scene of a botched rescue attempt that left nine of the Israeli athletes, a West German police officer and five of the assailants dead — came days after an agreement ended a long dispute over compensation.

  • Why Millennial and Gen Z investors have an edge in today's markets

    The combination of the latest fintech, data and news tools — along with time-honored investing rules and psychology — are delivering more opportunities to younger investors than ever before.

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin says he expects Mike Pence will 'testify voluntarily' to Jan. 6 committee

    In an interview with Face The Nation, Raskin said Pence was "the target of Donald Trump's wrath and fury and effort to overthrow the election."

  • Ukraine's prime minister appeals for EU weapons and unity

    Ukraine's prime minister on Monday urged the European Union to stand firm against Russian energy “blackmail” and appealed for more weapons, including aircraft, for the war-ravaged country even as EU armament stocks run low. The EU's 27 member nations have been funneling weapons, ammunition and other assistance into Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24.

  • Billionaire Bets on Renewables in Biggest 2022 Philippine IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine billionaire Enrique Razon made his fortune operating ports and running casinos. His next target is the country’s nascent renewables industry.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Blackouts LoomNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyThe nation’s second-ric

  • Fewer Democrats are calling for Biden to forgo a 2024 reelection campaign, buoyed by his legislative victories and falling gas prices: report

    The diminished chatter surrounding a 2024 Biden primary challenge — at least for now — allows the White House to focus on the upcoming midterms.

  • Russian ambassador insists it is a reliable supplier of energy as it cuts off gas to Europe, plunging the continent into economic crisis

    Germany called Russia an unreliable energy supplier for shutting supply. A Russian ambassador responded by saying its reliability can't be questioned.

  • Institutional investors may adopt severe steps after Emerson Electric Co.'s (NYSE:EMR) latest 3.4% drop adds to a year losses

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Emerson Electric Co. ( NYSE:EMR ), it is important to understand the...

  • Investing in the Stock Market Could Turn Your $10,000 Into $100,000. Here's How.

    Investing can add an extra zero (or two) to your net worth. The doubling rule is a simple formula that estimates how long it takes to double your money on an investment. To use the formula, divide 72 by your estimated growth rate.

  • The digital yuan offers China a way to dodge the dollar

    In Beijing, officials are preparing for conflict

  • 4 signs that inflation is forcing customers to change their shopping behavior, according to retailers

    Molson Coors is seeing higher demand for cheap beer; electronics sales soften at Target, and Macy's is bracing for delinquent credit-card payments.