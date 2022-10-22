Insiders in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) are down 17% on their US$2.4m purchase despite recent gains

Insiders who bought US$2.4m worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 5.1% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$397k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Illinois Tool Works

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Jay Henderson bought US$2.4m worth of shares at a price of US$236 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$196. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Jay Henderson was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Illinois Tool Works

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Illinois Tool Works insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$192m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Illinois Tool Works Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Illinois Tool Works shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Illinois Tool Works insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Illinois Tool Works. For example - Illinois Tool Works has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

