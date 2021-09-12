Insiders at Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) snagged a bargain: a US$631k profit on a US$1m buy

Insiders who bought Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 11% loss. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the US$1m worth of stock purchased by them is now worth US$1.6m or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Janux Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Klaus Dorner bought US$1m worth of shares at a price of US$17.00 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$27.72. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Janux Therapeutics insiders own 11% of the company, currently worth about US$127m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Janux Therapeutics Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Janux Therapeutics insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Janux Therapeutics (including 2 which are potentially serious).

