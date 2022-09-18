Insiders at LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) snagged a bargain: a US$96k profit on a US$2.6m buy

Insiders who bought LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 5.9% drop. After accounting for the recent loss, the US$2.6m worth of shares they purchased is now worth US$2.7m, suggesting a good return on their investment.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LCI Industries

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director James Gero bought US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$106 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$112 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 24.27k shares for US$2.6m. But they sold 6.76k shares for US$920k. Overall, LCI Industries insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of LCI Industries

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 3.1% of LCI Industries shares, worth about US$88m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LCI Industries Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in LCI Industries and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for LCI Industries you should be aware of, and 2 of these are significant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

