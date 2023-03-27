Insiders made the right call by buying S$1.2m Sanli Environmental Limited (Catalist:1E3) stock this year, currently sit on S$310k profit

Insiders who bought Sanli Environmental Limited (Catalist:1E3) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 10% loss. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of S$1.2m is now worth S$1.5m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sanli Environmental

Notably, that recent purchase by Boon Kee Kew is the biggest insider purchase of Sanli Environmental shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of S$0.088. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Sanli Environmental insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Sanli Environmental Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Sanli Environmental insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out S$1.2m for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Sanli Environmental insiders own about S$7.3m worth of shares. That equates to 31% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sanli Environmental Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Sanli Environmental insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Sanli Environmental. Be aware that Sanli Environmental is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

