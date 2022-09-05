Insiders made the right call by buying US$2.4m Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) stock this year, currently sit on US$240k profit

Insiders who bought Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 3.8% drop. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of US$2.4m is now worth US$2.6m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Agree Realty

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director John Rakolta bought US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$67.82 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$74.10. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Agree Realty insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Agree Realty insiders own about US$111m worth of shares (which is 1.9% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Agree Realty Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Agree Realty insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Agree Realty insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Agree Realty you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

