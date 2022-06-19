Insiders made the right call by buying US$1.1m Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) stock this year, currently sit on US$30k profit

Insiders who purchased Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 13% decline over the past week. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of US$1.1m is now worth US$1.1m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Annaly Capital Management Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by David Finkelstein was the biggest purchase of Annaly Capital Management shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$5.71. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Annaly Capital Management share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was David Finkelstein.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Annaly Capital Management

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Annaly Capital Management insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$22m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Annaly Capital Management Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Annaly Capital Management we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Annaly Capital Management. To help with this, we've discovered 6 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Annaly Capital Management.

