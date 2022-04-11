Insiders may be rethinking their AU$900k Zimi Limited (ASX:ZMM) investment now that the company has lost AU$980k in value

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The recent price decline of 10.0% in Zimi Limited's (ASX:ZMM) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought AU$900k worth of shares at an average price of AU$0.015 in the past 12 months. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only AU$540k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for Zimi

Zimi Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman of the Board Simon Gerard bought AU$550k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.015 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.009 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Zimi insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Zimi is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Zimi Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Zimi insiders own 43% of the company, currently worth about AU$3.8m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Zimi Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Zimi insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Zimi (3 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

But note: Zimi may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Things Smart Dividend Investors Know About AGNC Investment

    If you've spent any amount of time looking for stocks that pay big dividends, you've probably run across AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC). At the moment, shares of this real estate investment trust (REIT) offer an eye-popping 11.5% yield. When an ultra-high-payout stock like AGNC Investment shows up on your radar, it can be tempting to hit buy now and worry about the details later.

  • Dividend Aristocrats Are Overrated: Here's Where Income Investors Might Want to Look Instead

    While those achievements are undoubtedly impressive, I think there's a good case to be made that Dividend Aristocrats are overrated. Here's where income investors might want to look instead. My view is that enough are overrated to claim that the group as a whole often receives too much attention from income investors.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    A big decline in the technology-driven Nasdaq is the ideal time to invest in these innovative companies.

  • The Japanese company behind a $777,000 flying motorbike is planning to go public, reports say

    ALI technologies' president said the XTURISMO, which can reach a top speed of 80km/h, would prove popular in the Middle East.

  • Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary breaks down his crypto portfolio and explains how his metaverse bets are based on the economics of Web3

    In an exclusive interview with Insider, O'Leary explained how he makes his crypto and Web3 investment decisions and what his portfolio looks like now.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Monster Upside of at Least 145%, According to Wall Street

    The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite has dipped in and out of bear market territory this year. For instance, Daniel Kurnos of investment banking firm Benchmark has a price target of $305 on Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), implying 166% upside from its current price. Similarly, JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan has a price target of $394 on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), implying 145% upside from its current price.

  • 3 High-Potential Stocks You Should Buy at the Drop of a Hat

    With the stock market slumping on inflationary and interest-rate fears this year, many stocks are trading at more attractive valuations. One sector that has gotten hit hard is real estate investment trusts (REITs), with the average REIT tumbling by more than 11%. Three REITs that stand out as attractive buys right now are American Tower (NYSE: AMT), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), and Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH).

  • Sanctions were supposed to crush the Russian ruble. So why did it just hit a 2-month high?

    U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says the ruble's rise is a result of Russian "manipulation," but there's more to it than that.

  • The S&P 500 will plunge 11% by the end of 2022 as 'inflation shock' sparks a recession, Bank of America says

    Quantitative tightening by design will be negative [for] financial assets," Bank of America analysts wrote.

  • Another burst of inflation expected to hit with thud. Fed poised for maybe bigger rate boosts.

    Brace for another nasty inflation report this week. It will continue to infect corporate earnings and dominate actions by the Federal Reserve.

  • 2 Top Electric Vehicles Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Nio and Tesla are both positioned well to take advantage of what look to be the biggest global EV markets for years to come.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. RH , the former Restoration Hardware, recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 2 Tech Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying During This Sell-Off

    First up, we have music and audio streamer Spotify (NYSE: SPOT). Revenue grew 24% year over year last quarter to $2.9 billion, driven by new premium subscribers and Spotify's revamped advertising business. Advertising revenue was $430 million in the fourth quarter, making up a small portion of Spotify's consolidated revenue.

  • 2022 Changes to 401(k) Limits and Backdoor Roth IRAs

    The IRS reviews the limits on contributions to retirement plans like 401(k) plans every year. Occasionally, typically in response to rising inflation, it raises these limits. Such is the case in tax...

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in April

    The metaverse is an emerging concept that's expected to explode thanks to its adoption in several fields -- including gaming, education, work, and entertainment -- as it will enable the virtual avatars to interact with each other in a three-dimensional, digital world. According to a third-party estimate, the size of the global metaverse market could increase at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 43% through 2030, reaching $1.6 trillion in size. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are three companies that could win big from the metaverse.

  • Thinking About Buying Cannabis Stocks? Use This Benchmark to Find Winners

    If you want to be a discerning investor, you'll need to know what benchmarks matter for the various kinds of stocks you might be interested in purchasing or selling. In the context of pure-play cannabis companies, one of the most important metrics to understand is the cost of cultivating one pound of marijuana.

  • 3 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

    You may have lofty goals for retirement, like getting to travel the world. No matter what your retirement plans look like, a solid nest egg could make them possible. Dividend stocks offer two opportunities to make money.

  • Facebook Suffers a Big Setback

    In 1992 novel "Snow Crash", author Neal Stephenson coined a term to describe a place where human avatars interact with each other. The company formerly known as Facebook went so far as to change its name in October to Meta as Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg described the metaverse as "the next frontier." The metaverse has been defined as a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection, but Meta has been running into some significant obstacles on the road to that next frontier.

  • The Stock Market Isn’t Running From a Recession. What Really Spooked Investors.

    An inverted yield curve and a bear market were among the evidence of recession that spooked investors. It may just be a question of valuation.

  • These 6 Words From Micron's CEO Could Spell Big Returns for Investors

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) continues to post strong operating results. In the fiscal second quarter, revenue and earnings per share came in above management's guidance. In the company's recent March earnings report, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra promised that Micron had big things ahead, saying that "our product portfolio momentum is accelerating."