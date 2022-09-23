Insiders may be rethinking their US$2.0m Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) investment now that the company has lost US$27m in value

Insiders who bought US$2.0m worth of Babylon Holdings Limited's (NYSE:BBLN) stock at an average buy price of US$10.00 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 10% decrease in the stock. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$114k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Babylon Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Ali Parsadoust for US$2.0m worth of shares, at about US$10.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.57). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Ali Parsadoust.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Babylon Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 37% of Babylon Holdings shares, worth about US$91m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Babylon Holdings Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Babylon Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Babylon Holdings. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Babylon Holdings (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

