Insiders may be rethinking their US$494k Volex plc (LON:VLX) investment now that the company has lost UK£43m in value

Insiders who bought US$494k worth of Volex plc's (LON:VLX) stock at an average buy price of US$4.02 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 9.5% decrease in the stock. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$314k which is not ideal.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Volex Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Chairman Nathaniel Philip Victor Rothschild made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£251k worth of shares at a price of UK£4.18 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£2.56). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Volex insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Have Volex Insiders Traded Recently?

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Volex. CFO & Executive Director Jonathan Boaden purchased UK£5.0k worth of shares in that period. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Volex insiders own 26% of the company, worth about UK£105m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Volex Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Volex insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Volex and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

