Insiders may be rethinking their US$837k Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) investment now that the company has lost US$2.5b in value

The recent 3.2% drop in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:MMC) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$837k worth of stock at an average buy price of US$167 over the past 12 months. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$757k which is not ideal.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Marsh & McLennan Companies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Marc Oken for US$837k worth of shares, at about US$167 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$151 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Marc Oken was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies insiders own about US$183m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Marsh & McLennan Companies Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Marsh & McLennan Companies insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Marsh & McLennan Companies insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Marsh & McLennan Companies you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

