Insiders at MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) snagged a bargain: a US$104k profit on a US$1.9m buy

Insiders who bought MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 5.9% drop. After taking the recent loss into consideration, the US$1.9m worth of stock they bought is now worth US$2.0m, indicating that their investment yielded a positive return.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

MGM Resorts International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman Paul Salem for US$998k worth of shares, at about US$28.92 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$33.84. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.9m for 57.86k shares. But insiders sold 32.39k shares worth US$1.5m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by MGM Resorts International insiders. They paid about US$32.05 on average. It's great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company's stock, albeit at below the recent share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At MGM Resorts International Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at MGM Resorts International. We can see that Independent Director Janet Swartz paid US$499k for shares in the company. On the other hand, Independent Director Daniel Taylor netted US$155k by selling. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Insider Ownership Of MGM Resorts International

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.7% of MGM Resorts International shares, worth about US$92m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The MGM Resorts International Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest MGM Resorts International insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for MGM Resorts International you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

