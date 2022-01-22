Insiders might want to re-evaluate their CA$55m stock purchase as GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited (CVE:BLOK) drops to CA$75m

Insiders who bought CA$55m worth of GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited's (CVE:BLOK) stock at an average buy price of CA$1.14 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 11% decrease in the stock. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth CA$34m, which is not great.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by COO & Director David Thomas for CA$14m worth of shares, at about CA$1.14 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.71 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading insiders own 46% of the company, currently worth about CA$34m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading you should be aware of, and 3 of them shouldn't be ignored.

