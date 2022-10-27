Insiders of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) received good value on their investment after their US$3.0m purchase jumped US$1.4m in value

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 7.1%, resulting in a US$191m rise in the company's market capitalisation. Put another way, the original US$3.0m acquisition is now worth US$4.4m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

National Vision Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman David Peeler for US$2.0m worth of shares, at about US$24.69 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$36.28. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

National Vision Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does National Vision Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that National Vision Holdings insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about US$43m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The National Vision Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no National Vision Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in National Vision Holdings and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing National Vision Holdings. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of National Vision Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

