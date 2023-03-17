Insiders own 21% of 3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL) shares but private companies control 29% of the company

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

Key Insights

  • Significant control over 3P Learning by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

  • A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 68% ownership

  • Insiders have bought recently

If you want to know who really controls 3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 29% to be precise, is private companies. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 21% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of 3P Learning, beginning with the chart below.

Check out our latest analysis for 3P Learning

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About 3P Learning?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

3P Learning already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see 3P Learning's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in 3P Learning. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Blake Sandblom Trust with 29% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 20% and 18%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Matthew Sandblom, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Top Key Executive.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of 3P Learning

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of 3P Learning Limited. Insiders own AU$71m worth of shares in the AU$332m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 17% stake in 3P Learning. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 18%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 29%, of the 3P Learning stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Peter Thiel said he had $50 million in a personal account at Silicon Valley Bank when it collapsed, despite telling his portfolio companies to pull their money

    Some have blamed Thiel for helping to trigger the run on SVB after he told Founders Fund customers to pull deposits from the bank before its collapse.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Loaded Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce Back

    Will Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse influence the policy makers to take a more forgiving stance regarding its interest rate hiking endeavors? Word on the Street is that it is a possibility, but David Rubenstein is not so sure – the billionaire investor thinks the Fed will find the middle ground in its continued efforts to rein in inflation. “I suspect 25 basis points is the split-the-baby decision that’s most likely,” Rubenstein said ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Whether Rube

  • Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Safer Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. saw $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors rattled by turmoil at US banks plowed even more money into the brokerage’s other portfolios that favor assets with government backing.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options

  • 3 Exceptionally Safe Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These highly profitable, time-tested stocks are perfect for conservative investors looking to grow their wealth.

  • Cathie Wood Plows Millions Into Her Newest Investment

    While Ark Invest owner Cathie Wood is beloved by some and reviled by others, one thing is for sure -- whatever she does in the world of finance gets plenty of attention. Another sector Wood has been bullish on is crypto -- despite major collapses in 2022 that sent many investors running for the hills in a panic. Nine investors put in a total of $7,281,630, raised by The ARK Crypto Revolutions U.S. Fund LLC. The additional eight million was raised by the ARK Crypto Revolutions Cayman Fund LLC. Both funds are private and open to a limited number of investors.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Was Paid $2.2B Mostly From Alameda—Ex-CEO Caroline Ellison Only $6M

    Bankman-Fried and his inner circle collectively received roughly $3.2 billion in payments and loans, court documents have revealed.

  • 81% of Carl Icahn's Portfolio Is Invested in These 2 Stocks

    Carl Icahn is one of the most successful investors on Wall Street, and he takes a value-investing approach similar to Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. This differs from Buffett, who buys undervalued stocks with the intention of holding them indefinitely. Investors can catch a glimpse of what Carl Icahn's investing in based on his most recent Form 13F filing.

  • 3 Highly Ranked Stocks with Dividend Yields Over 7%

    The rising earnings estimate revisions are a great sign that these companies are benefiting from a strong business environment which should lead to more upside in their stocks along with the passive income.

  • The economist who won the Nobel for his work on bank runs breaks down SVB’s collapse—and his fears over what’s next

    Douglas Diamond warned in October that the Fed’s policies of raising rates at a brutal pace would trigger dangerously big losses in the bond portfolios of companies and banks. But SVB is to blame too.

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Magnificent Growth Stock Down 33% That Is a Screaming Buy

    Investors looking for a growth stock can buy this fast-growing company at a relatively cheap valuation now.

  • 10 Stocks ChatGPT Says Will Make Me Rich in 10 Years

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 stocks recommended by ChatGPT. To skip our detailed analysis of ChatGPT and developments in artificial intelligence, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks ChatGPT Says Will Make Me Rich in 10 Years. One of the biggest developments in artificial intelligence (AI) seen […]

  • 3 Elite Dividend Stocks Down 30%+ to Buy Right Now for Decades of Passive Income

    Stock market sell-offs can be great opportunities to pad your passive income. Shares of leading real estate investment trusts (REITs) Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI), Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), and Prologis (NYSE: PLD) are all down more than 30% from their peaks over the past year.

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Needham Says, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    While electric vehicles (EVs) are currently a small part of the world’s auto fleets, their numbers are growing. EVs are benefitting from a mix of tailwinds, including improved technologies, social approval, and political will, combining to give a strong impetus to the EV industry. The rapid expansion of EVs has opened up wide fields of opportunity for investors. While the car makers tend to soak up the headlines (think Elon Musk’s Tesla), there are also companies working on charging stations, ba

  • Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Got Trounced on Thursday

    Already under pressure due to tumult in the banking sector and climbing interest rates, the REIT takes a fresh hit from an analyst.

  • How Credit Suisse just unleashed a nightmare decision for the Fed and the ECB

    Credit Suisse added more gas on the banking fire, exacerbating an already tough decision for central banks.

  • 5 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    Forget the oil producers. Look for deals in services and refining.

  • Annaly (NLY) Cuts Quarterly Dividend by 26% to 65 Cents

    Annaly (NLY) reduced its first-quarter 2023 dividend by 26% to 65 cents, in line with its historical yield on book value.

  • 2 Roaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    While the sector can be volatile at times -- macroeconomic headwinds led the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index to plunge 40% last year -- those who held on saw these stocks start to rise again in 2023. Since the start of the year, the potential of high-growth industries, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR), has sent a number of stocks trending up. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares have risen 16% since Jan. 1, with reports the company plans to release a mixed-reality headset this year, rallying investors.

  • Credit Suisse Erupts Into Full-Blown Crisis as Rivals Back Away

    (Bloomberg) -- The long-brewing troubles at Credit Suisse Group AG exploded into a full-blown crisis Wednesday as its stock and bonds cratered and some of the world’s biggest banks raced to shield their finances from the potential fallout.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36