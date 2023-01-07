Insiders own 26% of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) shares but individual investors control 49% of the company

A look at the shareholders of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 49% to be precise, is individual investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 26% of the company's stockholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Richards Packaging Income Fund.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Richards Packaging Income Fund?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Richards Packaging Income Fund. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Richards Packaging Income Fund's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Richards Packaging Income Fund is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Gerard Glynn with 20% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 12% and 5.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 17 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Richards Packaging Income Fund

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Richards Packaging Income Fund. Insiders own CA$127m worth of shares in the CA$480m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 49% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Richards Packaging Income Fund. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Richards Packaging Income Fund you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

