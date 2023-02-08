Insiders own 36% of Kotra Industries Berhad (KLSE:KOTRA) shares but private companies control 46% of the company

Every investor in Kotra Industries Berhad (KLSE:KOTRA) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 46% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 36% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Kotra Industries Berhad.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kotra Industries Berhad?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Kotra Industries Berhad might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Kotra Industries Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Piong Nam Kim Holdings Sdn Bhd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 44% of shares outstanding. Teck Piong is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and Teck Piong holds about 5.6% of the company stock. Note that the second and third-largest shareholders are also Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, meaning that the company's top shareholders are insiders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Kotra Industries Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Kotra Industries Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM889m, and insiders have RM317m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 18% stake in Kotra Industries Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 46%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Kotra Industries Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Kotra Industries Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

