Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Aeris Environmental Ltd (ASX:AEI)?

A look at the shareholders of Aeris Environmental Ltd (ASX:AEI) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Aeris Environmental is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$147m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Aeris Environmental.

Check out our latest analysis for Aeris Environmental

ASX:AEI Ownership Breakdown July 6th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aeris Environmental?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Aeris Environmental does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Aeris Environmental's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ASX:AEI Earnings and Revenue Growth July 6th 2020 More

Aeris Environmental is not owned by hedge funds. Maurie Stang is currently the largest shareholder, with 8.6% of shares outstanding. Bernard Stang is the second largest shareholder owning 8.3% of common stock, and Laurence Freedman holds about 6.8% of the company stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 17 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no one share holder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.