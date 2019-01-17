Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Apollo Micro Systems Limited (NSE:APOLLO)?

Every investor in Apollo Micro Systems Limited (NSE:APOLLO) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Apollo Micro Systems is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹2.6b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about APOLLO.

NSEI:APOLLO Ownership Summary January 17th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Apollo Micro Systems?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 9.3% of Apollo Micro Systems. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Apollo Micro Systems, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:APOLLO Income Statement Export January 17th 19 More

Apollo Micro Systems is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Apollo Micro Systems

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.