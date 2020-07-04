Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Atrum Coal Limited (ASX:ATU)?

If you want to know who really controls Atrum Coal Limited (ASX:ATU), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Atrum Coal is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$146m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Atrum Coal.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Atrum Coal?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Atrum Coal already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Atrum Coal's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Atrum Coal. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Timothy Roberts with 17% of shares outstanding. With 4.5% and 4.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Lumyna Investments Limited and Regal Funds Management Pty Limited are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 24 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no one share holder has significant control over the company.