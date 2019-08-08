Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Beautiful China Holdings Company Limited (HKG:706)?

The big shareholder groups in Beautiful China Holdings Company Limited (HKG:706) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of HK$176m, Beautiful China Holdings is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 706.

View our latest analysis for Beautiful China Holdings

SEHK:706 Ownership Summary, August 8th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Beautiful China Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 5.2% of Beautiful China Holdings. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Beautiful China Holdings's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SEHK:706 Income Statement, August 8th 2019 More

Beautiful China Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Beautiful China Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.