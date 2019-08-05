Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited (NSE:BOMDYEING)?

The big shareholder groups in The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited (NSE:BOMDYEING) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹14b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about BOMDYEING.

NSEI:BOMDYEING Ownership Summary, August 5th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 9.7% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NSEI:BOMDYEING Income Statement, August 5th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.