Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO)?

If you want to know who really controls Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of US$11m, Bonso Electronics International is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about BNSO.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bonso Electronics International?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Less than 5% of Bonso Electronics International is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it’s the future that counts most.

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Bonso Electronics International. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Bonso Electronics International