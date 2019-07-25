Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In China Renewable Energy Investment Limited (HKG:987)?

Every investor in China Renewable Energy Investment Limited (HKG:987) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

China Renewable Energy Investment is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$494m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 987.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Renewable Energy Investment?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. China Renewable Energy Investment's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

China Renewable Energy Investment is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of China Renewable Energy Investment

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.