Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In A.S. Création Tapeten AG (FRA:ACWN)?

The big shareholder groups in A.S. Création Tapeten AG (FRA:ACWN) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

With a market capitalization of €35m, A.S. Création Tapeten is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about ACWN.

DB:ACWN Ownership Summary February 5th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About A.S. Création Tapeten?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

A.S. Création Tapeten already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 15% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at A.S. Création Tapeten’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

DB:ACWN Income Statement Export February 5th 19 More

A.S. Création Tapeten is not owned by hedge funds. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of A.S. Création Tapeten

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.