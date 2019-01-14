Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In CS Communication & Systemes SA (EPA:SX)?

If you want to know who really controls CS Communication & Systemes SA (EPA:SX), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.
CS Communication & Systemes is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of €92m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about SX.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CS Communication & Systemes?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
CS Communication & Systemes already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 7.7% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see CS Communication & Systemes’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.
Hedge funds don’t have many shares in CS Communication & Systemes. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.
Insider Ownership Of CS Communication & Systemes
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of CS Communication & Systemes SA. It has a market capitalization of just €92m, and insiders have €29m worth of shares in their own names. I would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public, with a 26% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. While this group can’t necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
Private Company Ownership
It seems that Private Companies own 26%, of the SX stock. It’s hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.
Public Company Ownership
It appears to us that public companies own 9.5% of SX. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.
It’s always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand CS Communication & Systemes better, we need to consider many other factors.
