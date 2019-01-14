Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In CS Communication & Systemes SA (EPA:SX)?

If you want to know who really controls CS Communication & Systemes SA (EPA:SX), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

CS Communication & Systemes is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of €92m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about SX.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CS Communication & Systemes?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

CS Communication & Systemes already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 7.7% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see CS Communication & Systemes’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in CS Communication & Systemes. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.