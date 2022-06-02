Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC)?

If you want to know who really controls CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

CWC Energy Services is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$153m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about CWC Energy Services.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CWC Energy Services?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

CWC Energy Services already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at CWC Energy Services' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in CWC Energy Services. The company's largest shareholder is Brookfield Asset Management Inc., with ownership of 57%. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. With 17% and 4.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Daryl Austin are the second and third largest shareholders. Daryl Austin, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. In addition, we found that Duncan Au, the CEO has 1.4% of the shares allocated to their name.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of CWC Energy Services

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in CWC Energy Services Corp.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own CA$11m worth of the CA$153m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 19% stake in CWC Energy Services. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand CWC Energy Services better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - CWC Energy Services has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

