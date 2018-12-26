Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In DGR Global Limited (ASX:DGR)?

A look at the shareholders of DGR Global Limited (ASX:DGR) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

DGR Global is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$80m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about DGR.

Check out our latest analysis for DGR Global

ASX:DGR Ownership Summary December 26th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About DGR Global?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

DGR Global already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 11% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see DGR Global’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

ASX:DGR Income Statement Export December 26th 18 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in DGR Global. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of DGR Global

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.