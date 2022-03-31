Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

If you want to know who really controls Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Flowers Foods has a market capitalization of US$5.3b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Flowers Foods.

View our latest analysis for Flowers Foods

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Flowers Foods?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Flowers Foods already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Flowers Foods, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Flowers Foods. The company's largest shareholder is T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., with ownership of 10%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.3% and 8.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that A. McMullian, the CEO has 1.3% of the shares allocated to their name.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 13 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Flowers Foods

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Flowers Foods, Inc.. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around US$403m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 20% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Flowers Foods better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Flowers Foods is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • United Nations Honors Shane Warne with Conservation Grant

    The United Nations (UN) honored iconic Australian cricketer Shane Warne with a new animal conservation grant, during his state memorial service in Melbourne, on March 30.Andrea Egan from the UN Development Programme, revealed Warne joined its wildlife fund, ‘Lion’s Share’, in 2021. Egan added: “the last time I spoke with Shane he expressed his passion for our work, his connection to Sri Lanka, his desire to be part of something larger than him.”Egan announced the Shane Warne conservation grant to memorialise the spin king’s work to protect wildlife, saying “the United Nations is committed to honoring Shane’s contributions”.Warne, 52, died of a heart attack earlier in March while on holiday in Thailand. Credit: Department of Premier and Cabinet via Storyful

  • Today in History for March 31st

    Highlights of Today in History: President Lyndon Johnson announces that he isn't running for re-election; Flag first unfurled on top of Eiffel Tower; Terry Schiavo dies; Oklahoma debuts on Broadway. (March 31)

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)?

    Titan Machinery Inc. ( NASDAQ:TITN ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise...

  • New leader of Catholic community in Louisville making history, promising unity

    He is the 10th bishop and fifth archbishop to lead the Archdiocese of Louisville. He'll also be the first Black man to take the role in Louisville.

  • Go-Gos Kathy Valentine And Gina Schock Bring It On Home With Special L.A. Book Readings

    The Go-Gos are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They’ve had a musical tribute on Broadway. They’ve played the biggest stages in the world. And, lest we forget, they were the first all-female rock group ireach the top of the Billboard Top Pop Album chart with their Beauty and the Beat. But now, […]

  • San Diego Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in San Carlos

    San Diego Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the San Carlos neighborhood.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • GameStop Stock Halted On NYSE, Extends Slide With AMC As Trading Resumes

    Meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC Entertainment were briefly halted from trading on the NYSE Tuesday as shares snapped one of the longest rallies on record for the video game retailer.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Elite Potential

    The best dividend stocks have a long history of steadily increasing their payments. The top tiers are Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings, companies that have delivered steady dividend growth for 25 and 50 years, respectively. Three of these up-and-comers are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in afternoon. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market Is Over: 3 Stocks to Buy on the Bounce

    Sure, you might still see some mentions of a Nasdaq bear market here and there. Fintech stocks were hit especially hard in the big Nasdaq sell-off in recent months. Block's (NYSE: SQ) shares plunged nearly 70% from their peak at one point.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 80% Upside (Or More)

    The markets started 2022 with heavy losses – but the last two weeks have seen sharp gains that have lifted stocks back out of correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 11% from its March 14 trough, while the NASDAQ, which had fallen farther, had gained 16% in the last couple of weeks. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin sees an interesting pattern, as we go forward. According to the chief US equity strategist, institutional investors will pull back, while households will be the major source of purchase ac

  • Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Digital Issues a 2022 Warning. The Stock Is Sinking.

    Shares of Bitcoin miner Stronghold Digital were down more than 30% in premarket trading Wednesday after posting a revenue miss for its fiscal fourth-quarter and a 2022 outlook warning. Co-Chairman and CEO Greg Beard said in a news release the company has faced significant challenges. For the fourth quarter of 2021, Stronghold Digital (ticker: SDIG) averaged a hash rate of approximately 0.3 EH/s. The Company estimates it will average a hash rate of approximately 0.9 EH/s for the first quarter of 2022.

  • 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach says the inversion of the yield curve matters, no matter what Wall Street says

    Many analysts have said the inversion of the yield curve no longer matters. DoubleLine's Jeff Gundlach had a simple message: "Don't believe them."

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $22.17, marking a +1.33% move from the previous day.

  • Bitcoin Prices Shake Off Pressure from a Crypto Heist. A Prominent Whale Is Growing Even Bigger.

    MicroStrategy, the business intelligence group run by Michael Saylor, is using a bitcoin-collateralized loan to increase its crypto holdings.

  • 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Heading Into April

    They are all down more than 30% year to date, and now could be the perfect time to load up on these stocks.

  • Energy Transfer: A David Tepper-Backed Dividend Play

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest midstream energy companies in North America

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Regular income streams can make it easier for retail investors to withstand the current market volatility.